What should I know about business licenses in Alaska?

If you know how to navigate the system in Alaska, it is possible to escape many of the heaviest business license compliance burdens.

One of our recent customers established a business outside of the major metropolitan cities in Alaska to sell prepackaged food and drinks to pilots passing through his town.

With proper research, he was able to avoid cumbersome regulations and was even able to open his business without so much as a “plan review," which is a common feature of most states when heavily regulated industries are involved.