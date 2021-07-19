What should I know about business licenses in Alaska?
If you know how to navigate the system in Alaska, it is possible to escape many of the heaviest business license compliance burdens.
One of our recent customers established a business outside of the major metropolitan cities in Alaska to sell prepackaged food and drinks to pilots passing through his town.
With proper research, he was able to avoid cumbersome regulations and was even able to open his business without so much as a “plan review," which is a common feature of most states when heavily regulated industries are involved.
How many business licenses do you need?
The number of business licenses you need in Alaska depends on a number of unique factors.
These factors include...
- Within which city/county will you operate your business?
- What business activities will you be conducting?
- How heavily regulated is your industry? Etc.
To put it in perspective, we ran the following queries through our own business license research tool. Here are some authentic results:
This may include a state-specific Alaska food establishment permit. Like most places, there are a lot of forms and documents relevant to this type of permit. For example, you may need to download an Application for Temporary Food Service Permit, a Checklist for Temporary Food Service, a Commissary Letter of Agreement, a Food Establishment Application & Profile, a Food Establishment Plan Review Application, and an Inspection Form.
This may include a local Anchorage tobacco license. As expected, there is a Cigarette and Tobacco Products License Application associated with this license.
This may include a state-specific Alaska state health license. There are at least two forms and documents associated with this license. There is an Ambulatory Surgical Center Initial Licensure Application and a Division of Public Health Questionnaire.
Common Alaska business license questions
See some of the most common questions for what you need to know about Alaska business licenses, registrations, and taxes.
Yes, Alaska requires a business license. If you plan to start a business, including a limited liability company (LLC), in the Last Frontier then you’re going to need a business license.
You now know Alaska requires a business license, but how much does it cost? It turns out the cost is relatively reasonable. A business license in Alaska can be as affordable as $50 a year.
Does any of your business activity take place in the state of Alaska? If it does then you’re required to obtain a business license. This is true whether or not you have a physical presence in the state.
Depending on your business, the state may also require you to obtain a professional license or register with the Corporations Section. You should consider talking to the state’s commerce department or talk to a lawyer if you’re unsure. Avalara can help you identify and find the supporting documentation you need.
Connect with Avalara to learn more about the licenses your business may require.
Learn more about business licenses
