Arkansas' economy has produced over $120 billion in gross domestic products and has six Fortune 500 organizations operating in Little Rock and throughout the state, including the headquarters of Walmart. CNBC reports that Arkansas is one of the best places to open a small business because of the low cost of operating a company. In addition, Arkansas continues to improve its ranking among the best states for business.

If you want to get a business license in Arkansas, you will need to obtain relevant licenses and permits before opening your business. Local governments may require licenses and permits different from those required at the state level.

For example, one jurisdiction may need entrepreneurs to obtain health, alarm, and/or building permits, while another may ask you to apply for zoning and signage permits. Sole proprietorship businesses do not need to register with the Arkansas Secretary of State, but other types of businesses, such as LLCs, need to register with the SoS department.