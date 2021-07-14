What should I know about business licenses in Arkansas?
Arkansas' economy has produced over $120 billion in gross domestic products and has six Fortune 500 organizations operating in Little Rock and throughout the state, including the headquarters of Walmart. CNBC reports that Arkansas is one of the best places to open a small business because of the low cost of operating a company. In addition, Arkansas continues to improve its ranking among the best states for business.
If you want to get a business license in Arkansas, you will need to obtain relevant licenses and permits before opening your business. Local governments may require licenses and permits different from those required at the state level.
For example, one jurisdiction may need entrepreneurs to obtain health, alarm, and/or building permits, while another may ask you to apply for zoning and signage permits. Sole proprietorship businesses do not need to register with the Arkansas Secretary of State, but other types of businesses, such as LLCs, need to register with the SoS department.
Common Arkansas business license questions
Find out what you need to know about Arkansas business licenses with a few of the most common Arkansas business questions.
Whether or not your business needs a license in Arkansas depends on where you’re located and where you do business. There are cities and counties in Arkansas that don’t issue licenses. Check with your city to find out if you need one.
The cost of a business license in Arkansas can vary greatly depending on the kind of business. An application fee for a business license in Arkansas could cost anywhere between $50 and $1,000.
You need to apply in the city where your business is physically located to acquire a business license in Arkansas. Businesses operating outside of the city limits should get in touch with their county collector to learn which licenses are needed.
You might be required to obtain additional licenses and pay extra fees depending on your type of business. Avalara can help you determine which licenses you need and track down the necessary documents.
