The Connecticut Business & Industry Association reports that this state's economy grew nearly 3.5 percent in the last four months of 2018. This was the third consecutive quarter Connecticut enjoyed big expansions in most of its leading business sectors. In fact, Connecticut's GDP growth ranked 21st in the nation and posted a 1.1 percent growth rate in January, February, and March of 2019.

Successful entrepreneurs abound in Connecticut. A story in Hartford Business describes how a mechanic became the owner of his own maintenance and towing shop that now services over 1,000 motorcycles each year. Now an established Hartford company with more business than it can handle, this motorcycle service shop shows no signs of slowing down as Connecticut's economy is expected to continue growing.