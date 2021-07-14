What should I know about business licenses in Connecticut?
The Connecticut Business & Industry Association reports that this state's economy grew nearly 3.5 percent in the last four months of 2018. This was the third consecutive quarter Connecticut enjoyed big expansions in most of its leading business sectors. In fact, Connecticut's GDP growth ranked 21st in the nation and posted a 1.1 percent growth rate in January, February, and March of 2019.
Successful entrepreneurs abound in Connecticut. A story in Hartford Business describes how a mechanic became the owner of his own maintenance and towing shop that now services over 1,000 motorcycles each year. Now an established Hartford company with more business than it can handle, this motorcycle service shop shows no signs of slowing down as Connecticut's economy is expected to continue growing.
Connecticut business licenses depend on your business
People interested in obtaining a Connecticut business license must apply for permits, identification numbers, and specific licenses corresponding to the kinds of services their business offers. Getting a business license also means complying with state tax laws affecting the operation of a business. These taxes may include sales, use, franchise, motor carrier/vehicle, real estate conveyance, and controlling interest transfer.
Connecticut does not issue general business licenses. Instead, you must apply for licenses specific to your company, such as a landscape, construction, casino, or liquor license. In addition, Connecticut businesses assuming the form of limited liability companies, corporations, partnerships, or nonprofits must register with the Connecticut Secretary of State. Sole proprietorship businesses do not have to register at the Secretary of State's website.
Common Connecticut business license questions
Want to know more about business licenses in Connecticut? Here are some frequently asked Connecticut business license questions to help you get your business started in the Constitution State.
Whether or not a business license is required in Connecticut depends on your business and your industry. A sole proprietorship in Connecticut does not require a business license, but a license may be required for other types of businesses.
There may be additional licenses, fees, permits, and registrations depending on your business and your industry. It’s a good idea to always double-check which licenses your business might require.
The cost of a business license in Connecticut may vary based on your business and industry. The application fee for a sales and use tax permit in Connecticut starts as low as $100. Be sure to check with your city or local agency to determine the cost of your licenses.
If you’re interested in getting a business license in Connecticut then you will need to determine and apply for the unique licenses required for your company. Avalara can help you find the business licenses your company needs.
