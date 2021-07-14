The Georgia Secretary of State doesn’t beat around the bush. They recommend "that you consult an attorney or accountant as you create your business plan." This forthright advice underscores the reality that obtaining business licenses in The Peach State isn’t a quick and simple process.

Many of the rules in Georgia are dependent on unique conditions within each municipality. In some jurisdictions, business owners may (or may not) need to obtain a local business license. In other jurisdictions, they may (or may not) need to obtain zoning approval.

In yet other jurisdictions, they may (or may not) need to obtain a trade name or DBA registration. With rules that are this difficult to track, it's best to get started early with business license research.