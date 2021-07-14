What should I know about business licenses in Georgia?
The Georgia Secretary of State doesn’t beat around the bush. They recommend "that you consult an attorney or accountant as you create your business plan." This forthright advice underscores the reality that obtaining business licenses in The Peach State isn’t a quick and simple process.
Many of the rules in Georgia are dependent on unique conditions within each municipality. In some jurisdictions, business owners may (or may not) need to obtain a local business license. In other jurisdictions, they may (or may not) need to obtain zoning approval.
In yet other jurisdictions, they may (or may not) need to obtain a trade name or DBA registration. With rules that are this difficult to track, it's best to get started early with business license research.
Common Georgia business license questions
Are you starting a business in the Peach State? See a few of the most common questions about business licenses in Georgia and what you need to know to get your business going.
Although the state of Georgia itself doesn’t have a general business license, all businesses are required to obtain an operating license from the county or city where they’re located.
License fees in Georgia can vary a lot based on your business and industry. Depending on the business, your license fee could run anywhere from $10 to $1,000. Get in touch with your local business licensing office to learn more about which licenses you require and how much they might cost.
You’ll need to contact your city to find out which licenses you need and the correct way to apply. In Savannah, Georgia, you must first ensure the correct zoning for your business.
In Atlanta, you’ll need to apply for your license online, and it’s important to check and make sure you have everything you need during the application process.
