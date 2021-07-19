Louisiana is home to over 4.6 million people and more than 420,000 small businesses. Moreover, the state shows signs of significant growth in the years ahead.

Louisiana processes business licenses for new enterprises at a fast clip, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a bottleneck that can slow things down. Sales tax registrations in particular have created a persistent problem for some business owners.

At issue with sales tax registrations is the fact that many counties and local governments in Louisiana rely on Revenue Discovery Systems (RDS). Along with Alabama, they utilize this 3rd party service to collect and maintain all sales taxes for the state. There’s often no way to know if a sales tax license is required only at the state level, or if it’s required at the county and local level as well.