Maryland business licenses are a complex brew of county requirements and quirky local ordinances. Nearly every municipality in Maryland requires some type of business license, but the rules for when you need them vary from jurisdiction to jurisdiction.

In most cases, there are two offices and/or agencies that a business owner will need to engage in Maryland. On one hand, there is a state-level comptroller who administers tax registrations on behalf of the state. On the other hand, clerks of the circuit courts issue “state" business licenses such as trader licenses for retailers and food licenses for restaurants.

Business owners who operate businesses without physical locations – traveling yoga teachers perhaps – also typically require business licenses in Maryland. Understanding the precise rules for your business may require help. Get started early.