Here's a hint that it won’t be easy to obtain all the Missouri business licenses that you may need: The Missouri Secretary of State publishes an approved list of organizations and agencies that business owners should contact for information.

It’s not a short list. It includes the Missouri Business Portal, the Missouri Department of Revenue, the Division of Employment Security, the Small Business Regulatory Fairness Board, and the Office of Equal Opportunity, among numerous others.

Given this complex web of agencies and departments, obtaining Missouri business licenses will obviously be a marathon, not a sprint. Many business owners seek professional help while others simply look to have all of their requirements gathered together into one package. It’s best to get started early.