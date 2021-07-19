What should I know about business licenses in Missouri?
Here's a hint that it won’t be easy to obtain all the Missouri business licenses that you may need: The Missouri Secretary of State publishes an approved list of organizations and agencies that business owners should contact for information.
It’s not a short list. It includes the Missouri Business Portal, the Missouri Department of Revenue, the Division of Employment Security, the Small Business Regulatory Fairness Board, and the Office of Equal Opportunity, among numerous others.
Given this complex web of agencies and departments, obtaining Missouri business licenses will obviously be a marathon, not a sprint. Many business owners seek professional help while others simply look to have all of their requirements gathered together into one package. It’s best to get started early.
How many business licenses do you need?
The number of business licenses you need in Missouri depends on a number of unique factors.
These factors include...
- Within which city/county will you operate your business?
- What business activities will you be conducting?
- How heavily regulated is your industry? Etc.
To put it in perspective, we ran the following queries through our own business license research tool. Here are some authentic results:
This may include a local Kansas City business license/withholding tax registration. There are numerous applications, forms, and documents associated with this license, including a Registration Application, Business License Application, and a Business License Form.
This may include a state-specific Missouri breeding permit. To obtain this permit, you should probably download an Application for Class 1 Wildlife Breeder Permit, a Wildlife Breeder Record Form, a Wildlife Collector's Permit Application, a Wildlife Collectors Permit Reporting Form, and a Wildlife Rehabilitation Report Form.
This may include a county-specific Clay food establishment permit. There are many documents and forms associated with this permit, including an Application for Plan Review and a Food Establishment Permit Application.
Common Missouri business license questions
When you’re planning to open a business in the Show Me State, it’s a good idea to know if it needs a license or not. See some of the most common business license questions to help you get started.
Missouri requires a sales tax license for all businesses selling personal property or taxable services. In addition to the sales tax license, most cities and counties have their own requirements that can vary based on your location and industry.
The good news is that there’s no cost to register for a Missouri sales tax license at this time, but that doesn’t mean you’re off the hook. If you’re a retail business, then you’ll need to post a bond equal to twice your average monthly sales and use tax. In Greene County, Missouri, your retail business will need a merchant license that could cost $25 per year.
Getting your business license in Missouri can be a complicated and daunting ordeal. You need to visit the different state agencies online to identify your licenses, and you’ll need to call them in some cases.
Skip the hassle and learn how Avalara can help identify your licenses and prepare your applications.
Licensing information for Missouri cities
Learn more about business licenses
Connect with Avalara to learn more about the licenses your business may require.
Learn more about business licenses
Connect with Avalara to learn more about the licenses your business may require.