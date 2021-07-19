What should I know about business licenses in New York?

What should I know about business licenses in New York?

New York has long been home to some of the most entrepreneurial spirits in America. The business-friendly vibe of The Empire State is undeniable, but the process of obtaining proper NYS business licenses leaves much to desire for the nearly 20,000,000 potential entrepreneurs who call it home.

At issue are the numerous "special business licenses" that are required within the state. The requirements for a business license in NYC include an extensive list of highly specialized business licenses.

There is a Parking Lot License, a Child Care License, a Car Wash license, and even a Laundry License (despite the fact that laundry is not normally considered a heavily regulated business license). They even have a special Pet Cemetery License which would presumably make Stephen King proud.

Outside of the requirements for a business license in NYC, the situation isn’t much improved. Other cities require specialty licenses such as Farm Winery Licenses and Electronic Dealer Licenses. Sorting it all out takes time and patience.