South Carolina has consistently attracted new enterprises due to business-friendly tax laws such as having no property taxes, no local income taxes, and no sales taxes on industrial power/manufacturing equipment. In addition, corporations pay a lower-than-average 5 percent income tax. Michelin, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Sonoco, and AVX are just a few of the major corporations in South Carolina.

South Carolina requires that all companies get a business license. However, the state has different requirements for people who want to operate a retail, service-based, or wholesale business.

Failing to get the proper license or neglecting to get a business license in South Carolina could lead to the state shutting down your business. In fact, that's not even the worst penalty a non-compliant business owner can face in South Carolina. Recently, for example, the owner of a retail business in Barnwell, SC was issued an arrest warrant and charged with running a business without the required license.