Germany’s Transition to an Elective VAT Grouping Regime

Germany is set to reform its VAT grouping rules, transitioning from an automatic system to an elective regime. Under the new draft law, corporate groups will no longer be treated as a single taxable entity by default; instead, they must actively opt-in to form a VAT group.

This shift is particularly crucial for businesses like financial services and insurance groups that make largely exempt supplies, as opting in prevents intra-group charges from becoming taxable, thereby mitigating irrecoverable input VAT costs. The reform also formally recognizes partnerships as eligible controlled entities within a VAT group, aligning with recent case law, and introduces new regulations concerning corrections, unwinding, interest, and joint liability for incorrectly assumed VAT groups.

Furthermore, the legislative package raises the full interest assessment rate to 3.6% annually starting January 1, 2027, increasing financial risks for erroneous VAT assumptions. The timeline for this transition has been extended, with the first election window opening on July 1, 2029, for changes taking effect on January 1, 2030.