City and Borough of Juneau: Sales Tax Cap Increase Effective October 1, 2026
Effective October 1, 2026, the City and Borough of Juneau increases the sales tax cap on a single item or single service to $50,000 under Ordinance 2026-27am. A sub-cap of $15,000 continues to apply to motor vehicle sales with a selling price of $50,000 or less. In addition, Ordinance 2026-26 expands the geographic area for cruise ship on-board sales tax collection to include Stephens Passage, and Ordinance 2026-22 shifts marketplace facilitator registration, reporting, and remittance to the Alaska Remote Seller Sales Tax Commission (ARSSTC). The municipal sales tax rate remains unchanged. Click here for more information