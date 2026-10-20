Watch on demand
The IRS is retiring FIRE after 2026. Only 11% of AP professionals report being fully IRIS-ready (IOFM/Avalara survey, July 2026). Watch this session for actionable frameworks to navigate the transition and turn 1099 compliance into a profitable year-round advisory service.
In this on-demand session, you'll learn:
Watch at your own pace and build a more scalable 1099 compliance practice for your firm.
Watch on demand
Gordon Walsh
Sr. Product Solution Consultant, Avalara
Gordon Walsh is a Senior Product Solution Consultant at Avalara who helps accounting firms and finance teams navigate IRS 1099 and W-9 compliance through modern automation. He brings expertise in information reporting workflows, IRIS transition readiness, and multi-client filing strategies for CAS practices.
Joe Honma
1099 Sales Leader, Avalara
Joe Honma is Avalara's 1099 Sales Leader, partnering with accounting firms to implement automation strategies that streamline 1099 and W-9 compliance workflows. He specializes in helping CAS and CAAS practices build scalable, year-round compliance services and prepare for the IRS FIRE-to-IRIS transition.