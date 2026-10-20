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ON-DEMAND WEBINAR

The 2026 1099 Playbook for Accounting Firms

Get IRIS-ready before filing season begins

The IRS is retiring FIRE after 2026. Only 11% of AP professionals report being fully IRIS-ready (IOFM/Avalara survey, July 2026). Watch this session for actionable frameworks to navigate the transition and turn 1099 compliance into a profitable year-round advisory service.

What you'll learn

In this on-demand session, you'll learn:

  • How the FIRE-to-IRIS shift changes your filing workflow — and the steps to take now
  • Why IRIS validates data at submission and how to get vendor data ready before filing season
  • How to reposition 1099 compliance as a high-margin, year-round CAS managed advisory service
  • How automating W-9 collection and TIN matching prevents B-Notices and reduces penalties
  • How multi-client dashboards and ERP integrations help scale bulk filing without adding headcount

 

Watch at your own pace and build a more scalable 1099 compliance practice for your firm.

Watch on demand

Meet the speakers

Gordon Walsh

Gordon Walsh
Sr. Product Solution Consultant, Avalara

Gordon Walsh is a Senior Product Solution Consultant at Avalara who helps accounting firms and finance teams navigate IRS 1099 and W-9 compliance through modern automation. He brings expertise in information reporting workflows, IRIS transition readiness, and multi-client filing strategies for CAS practices.
Joe Honma

Joe Honma
1099 Sales Leader, Avalara

Joe Honma is Avalara's 1099 Sales Leader, partnering with accounting firms to implement automation strategies that streamline 1099 and W-9 compliance workflows. He specializes in helping CAS and CAAS practices build scalable, year-round compliance services and prepare for the IRS FIRE-to-IRIS transition.