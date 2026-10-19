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WEBINAR

How AI-powered tax research accelerates business growth

DATE
Wednesday, November 4, 2026

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TIME
10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET

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DURATION
60 minutes

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Discover how AI is transforming regulatory and tax research

Managing tax rules across thousands of jurisdictions drains valuable time. Join this live webinar to see how interacting with 60,000+ regulatory sources using natural-language AI delivers fast, source-backed answers and audit-ready confidence.

What you'll learn

 

We’ll cover:

 

  • Accelerating complex inquiries: Using natural-language AI to resolve time-sensitive taxability and rate questions
  • Multijurisdictional policy comparison: Building and exporting dynamic tax matrices to compare rules, rates, and exemptions
  • Audit readiness and risk reduction: Moving from probabilistic guesses to deterministic, source-backed statutory citations
  • From research to action: Applying research outputs directly to daily workflows without costly advisory delays
  • Live product demonstration: Interactive walk-through and live Q&A with Avalara tax specialists

 

Can’t attend live? Register anyway to receive the on-demand recording. Live attendees are eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.

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About the speakers

Albert Boulus

Albert Boulus
Principal Product Manager, Avalara

Albert focuses on advancing AI-powered tax research solutions that help accounting, finance, and tax professionals navigate complex regulations, streamline research workflows, enhance tax determination accuracy, and make confident, audit-ready decisions.

Luke Marlatt

Luke Marlatt
Solution Consultant, Avalara

Luke helps organizations optimize indirect tax workflows and implement modern compliance technology to reduce manual research effort and mitigate audit risk.

Connect with Avalara

877-725-7278