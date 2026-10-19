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DATE
Wednesday, November 4, 2026
TIME
10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET
DURATION
60 minutes
Discover how AI is transforming regulatory and tax research
Managing tax rules across thousands of jurisdictions drains valuable time. Join this live webinar to see how interacting with 60,000+ regulatory sources using natural-language AI delivers fast, source-backed answers and audit-ready confidence.
We’ll cover:
Can’t attend live? Register anyway to receive the on-demand recording. Live attendees are eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.
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Albert Boulus
Principal Product Manager, Avalara
Albert focuses on advancing AI-powered tax research solutions that help accounting, finance, and tax professionals navigate complex regulations, streamline research workflows, enhance tax determination accuracy, and make confident, audit-ready decisions.
Luke Marlatt
Solution Consultant, Avalara
Luke helps organizations optimize indirect tax workflows and implement modern compliance technology to reduce manual research effort and mitigate audit risk.