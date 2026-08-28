Avalara Tax Changes 2026: Get ahead of digital goods, AI, and an expanding tax base
Date
Tuesday, September 29, 2026
Time
8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET
Duration
60 minutes
Stay ahead as states rewrite the rules on what’s taxable
States are under pressure — and many are responding by expanding what’s taxable. The 2026 tax landscape is shifting fast, including new rules for digital goods, AI, and data. Join Avalara’s experts for a 60-minute live briefing on the changes that could affect your business.
What you’ll learn
Why states are broadening the sales tax base — and the budget pressures driving the shift
How digital goods, AI, and data are being taxed in 2026 — and who’s affected most
What eliminating the economic nexus 200-transaction threshold means for your business
Which 2026 tax amnesty programs could help reduce your exposure before they close
Don’t let shifting tax rules catch your business off guard — register today and get the expert guidance you need.
Meet the speakers
Gail Cole
Avalara Tax Changes Author, Avalara
Gail tracks and analyzes U.S. state and local tax policy for Avalara, authoring the annual Avalara Tax Changes report and delivering expert guidance on evolving compliance trends.
Amanda Denniston
Government Relations Manager, Avalara
Amanda monitors legislative and regulatory developments across state and local jurisdictions, helping businesses understand how evolving tax policy changes affect their compliance obligations.
Ready to get started?
Start with a demo, a free nexus assessment, or a conversation with our team.