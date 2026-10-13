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WEBINAR

Avatax – Live Demo and Q&A session

DATE
27 October 2026

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TIME
12:00 p.m. AEDT

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DURATION
30 mins

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See how Avatax automatically calculates US sales tax & discover our new simplified pricing tiers

As an Australian or New Zealand business, managing sales tax across multiple US states shouldn’t involve manual spreadsheets or calculation guesswork.

If you’re scaling into new jurisdictions or looking to streamline your compliance process, join us for a practical 30-minute walkthrough of Avalara in action. You’ll see firsthand how AvaTax delivers automated, real-time calculations directly within your business applications - and learn how our new, predictable pricing plans make getting started simpler than ever.

You’ll learn about:

 

  • AvaTax Product Overview: How automated, rooftop-level tax determination works across 12,000+ jurisdictions to eliminate checkout errors and audit risk
  • New Pricing Tiers Explained (Avalara Select): A transparent look at our flat, per-state pricing plans—plus how qualifying businesses can access state-funded compliance in up to 25 US states at no additional cost
  • Live Product Demo: A step-by-step walkthrough of real-time calculations, exemption handling, and automated return filing
  • Live Audience Q&A: Get direct, real-time answers to your integration, technical, and pricing questions from our product specialists.

 

Grab a sandwich and join us for this lunchtime learning session all about Avatax.

Register for the webinar

About the speakers

Professional headshot of Chris Calverley, featured as a speaker for an Avalara webinar event. Studio-style portrait suitable for speaker profiles and event pages.

Chris Calverley

Head of Sales and Partnerships, Avalara

Prashant Vaidya headshot

Prashant Vaidya

Tax Technology Solutions Manager (moderator)