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DATE
Thursday, November 12, 2026
TIME
9:00 a.m. PT/noon ET
DURATION
30 minutes
Selling across your own stores like Shopify, WooCommerce, and BigCommerce while expanding onto Amazon, Walmart, and TikTok Shop is great for revenue, but sales tax can quickly become an operational nightmare. Tracking state rules, managing marketplace sales, and piecing together separate tools for checkout and filing takes time away from growing your business and eats into your hard-earned margins.
Avalara connects directly to the platforms you already run on to deliver complete, automated sales tax compliance from checkout to remittance. Join our 30-minute live session to see how you can put sales tax on autopilot, protect your profits with transparent pricing, and even get state-funded filing in up to 25 states.
Walk away with a clear path to simplify multichannel compliance — without adding complexity to your tech stack.
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Jonathan Parramore
Chief of Staff to the CEO, Avalara
Jonathan brings strategic insight to help growing businesses navigate tax complexity and simplify their compliance operations.
Clayton Goodhue
Senior Director, Sales, Avalara
Clayton leads sales at Avalara with a focus on helping small and midmarket businesses find the right compliance solution for their growth stage and budget.