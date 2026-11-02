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DATE
Wednesday, November 18, 2026
TIME
8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. GMT
DURATION
60 minutes, including live Q&A
An expired or missing certificate can turn into real audit exposure. In this live demo of Avalara’s Agentic Tax & Compliance™ platform, Dave Williams shows how the Certificates Agent automatically resolves certificate issues before they escalate.
Join Dave Williams for a live demonstration and see the Certificates Agent in action. Register today to secure your spot.
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Dave Williams
Senior Director, Product Management, Avalara