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Webinar

Avalara Aviator Webinar Series: Meet the Certificates Agent

DATE
Wednesday, November 18, 2026

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TIME
8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. GMT

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DURATION
60 minutes, including live Q&A

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Stop chasing certificates. Let the agent do it.

An expired or missing certificate can turn into real audit exposure. In this live demo of Avalara’s Agentic Tax & Compliance™ platform, Dave Williams shows how the Certificates Agent automatically resolves certificate issues before they escalate.

What you’ll see in this live demo

  • How the Certificates Agent automatically identifies missing and expiring exemption certificates
  • How AI-powered follow-up can help reduce manual outreach to exempt buyers
  • How continuous certificate validation can help lower audit exposure before issues escalate
  • What an end-to-end Certificates Agent workflow looks like inside Avalara Aviator

 

Join Dave Williams for a live demonstration and see the Certificates Agent in action. Register today to secure your spot.

Reserve your seat

Meet the speaker

Dave Williams

Dave Williams
Senior Director, Product Management, Avalara