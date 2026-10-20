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LIVE WEBINAR

Avalara Aviator Webinar Series: Meet the Transactions Agent

DATE
Thursday, November 5, 2026

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TIME
8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET

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DURATION
1 hour

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From manual maintenance to agentic tax ops

Managing transaction tax doesn’t stop once a rate is applied. Behind every invoice lies ongoing operational work: mapping new catalog items, configuring and testing custom tax rules, monitoring jurisdictional thresholds, investigating customer tax inquiries, and pulling ad hoc liability reports. For most tax and finance teams, these recurring tasks eat up hours of manual effort. Join us to see the Transactions Agent, the purpose-built AI agent for Avalara AvaTax, in action.

In this session, you’ll learn how the Transactions Agent helps you:

 

  • Automate catalog and item mapping. Keep your product catalog continuously aligned with tax laws. The agent proactively detects unmapped or newly added SKUs, recommends precise product tax codes with confidence scores, and updates AvaTax.
  • Author and simulate custom tax rules. Build custom exemptions, fee overrides, or product-specific logic using simple, plain-language prompts.
  • Explain any calculation. Resolve customer disputes, audit inquiries, and internal questions immediately with plain-language explanations detailing exact rates, sourcing logic, nexus status, and statutory citations.
  • Unlock conversational reporting and insights. Skip cumbersome data extracts and spreadsheet pivots. Ask about tax liability, jurisdictional breakdowns, or transaction anomalies, and get structured, exportable data in real time.
  • Stay ahead of emerging obligations: Learn how embedded intelligence proactively flags compliance anomalies and tracks economic nexus thresholds.

 

Whether you’re launching new products, expanding into new markets, or looking to eliminate manual tax troubleshooting, the Transactions Agent transforms AvaTax into an autonomous compliance partner for everyday tax operations.

Register for your seat