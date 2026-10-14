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ON-DEMAND WEBINAR

Beyond AvaTax: Unifying your indirect and communications tax strategy

DATE
Tuesday, October 6, 2026

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TIME
10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET

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DURATION
60 min., including live Q&A

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Your recording is ready — watch on your schedule

Your business has evolved. Has your tax strategy kept pace? Watch this on-demand webinar to find out if you’ve outgrown standard sales tax coverage — and whether communications tax obligations now apply to your business.

What you’ll learn:

  • What makes communications tax a fundamentally different regime from sales and use tax
  • How to know if you’re subject to comms tax — before an audit or M&A event forces the question
  • Why communications tax requires more than a standard sales tax solution
  • How the comms tax landscape is expanding as jurisdictions modernize rules for digital services
  • How Avalara for Communications unifies sales and comms tax in one engine — not duplicate systems

Watch the recording to explore whether your current tax setup may be leaving your business exposed — and how Avalara can support you.

Watch on demand

Meet the speakers

Professional studio headshot of Steve Lacoff against a dark teal background. He wears glasses and a purple checkered button-up shirt, projecting an approachable and professional appearance. Suitable for webinar speaker profiles and bio sections.

Steve Lacoff
General Manager, Communications & Excise, Avalara
Professional studio headshot of Christine Martin against a dark teal background. She wears glasses, a dark blazer, white blouse, and pearl jewelry, conveying a confident and approachable corporate presence. Suitable for webinar speaker profiles and bio sections.

Christine Martin
Senior Product Solution Consultant, Avalara

Explore the communications tax resource hub

Join us to explore whether your current tax setup may be leaving your business exposed — and how Avalara can support you.

Explore the Hub