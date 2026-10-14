Watch on demand
DATE
Tuesday, October 6, 2026
TIME
10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET
DURATION
60 min., including live Q&A
Your recording is ready — watch on your schedule
Your business has evolved. Has your tax strategy kept pace? Watch this on-demand webinar to find out if you’ve outgrown standard sales tax coverage — and whether communications tax obligations now apply to your business.
What you’ll learn:
Watch the recording to explore whether your current tax setup may be leaving your business exposed — and how Avalara can support you.
Watch on demand
Steve Lacoff
General Manager, Communications & Excise, Avalara
Christine Martin
Senior Product Solution Consultant, Avalara
Join us to explore whether your current tax setup may be leaving your business exposed — and how Avalara can support you.