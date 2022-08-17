ON-DEMAND WEBINAR

Consumer use tax 101: What it is and how to manage it 

When businesses are on the hook for paying use tax

Use tax may be required when sales tax isn’t collected on a purchase, or if the product or service’s use or location results in additional tax owed. This makes use tax one of the most mismanaged compliance issues for businesses.

Avoid costly use tax mistakes

In this webinar, you’ll learn:

  • The events that can trigger consumer use tax requirements
  • The most common consumer use tax management challenges
  • The impact of economic nexus on consumer use tax 
  • How your business can step up compliance to avoid being audited

Meet the speaker

Naveen Agrawal

Principal Product Manager, Avalara

Related resources

GUIDE
How do I make accounts payable processes compliant?

From the tax rates charged at checkout to IRS forms and even your accounts payable — there are a lot of moving pieces in your business.
GUIDE
Consumer use tax: A bane for businesses

Learn more about the challenges of consumer use tax and how tax automation can help.
GUIDE
The 5 steps to managing sales tax 

Get help choosing the right tax automation solution for your business.

