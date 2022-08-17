ON-DEMAND WEBINAR
Consumer use tax 101: What it is and how to manage it
Video: Learn what to do when your business is on the hook for paying use tax
When businesses are on the hook for paying use tax
Use tax may be required when sales tax isn’t collected on a purchase, or if the product or service’s use or location results in additional tax owed. This makes use tax one of the most mismanaged compliance issues for businesses.
Avoid costly use tax mistakes
In this webinar, you’ll learn:
- The events that can trigger consumer use tax requirements
- The most common consumer use tax management challenges
- The impact of economic nexus on consumer use tax
- How your business can step up compliance to avoid being audited
Meet the speaker
Naveen Agrawal
Principal Product Manager, Avalara