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WEBINAR

Decoding streaming tax: An operational framework for communications compliance

DATE
Tuesday, December 8, 2026

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TIME
10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET

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DURATION
60 minutes, including live Q&A

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States are targeting streaming tax revenue. Is your business prepared?

Streaming is taking over traditional TV — now commanding 49% of all U.S. TV viewing. As taxing authorities move to reclaim lost revenue from broadcast and cable services, your business may face new communications tax obligations. Join us December 8 for a comprehensive look at the evolving landscape.

CPE CREDIT: Available for live attendance

What we’ll cover:

  • The communications tax exposure most streaming platforms don’t see coming
  • A live map of the shifting landscape — court rulings, expanding state rules, and what’s next
  • Why your current tax engine may be missing streaming obligations: bundling, ad-supported tiers, and specialized returns
  • A three-step framework to assess and close your communications tax exposure
  • Real examples of how leading streaming platforms are responding — and what it means for yours

 

Earn CPE credit while getting ahead of one of the fastest-moving compliance risks in digital media. Attend the webinar and leave with a framework you can act on.

“There are city taxes, there are county taxes, and the filing frequencies are all over the place. That’s what really makes it complicated.”

Larry Wills, Senior Vice President and Controller, fuboTV

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About the speakers

Headshot of Steve Lacoff against a bright orange background. Intended for webinar speaker promotion on a limited-time landing page.

Steve Lacoff
General Manager, Communications, Avalara

With a focus on data, VoIP, and video streaming, Steve has spent more than 15 years in various general manager, product, and marketing leadership roles in the communications and technology industries, including Disney’s streaming services and Comcast’s technology solutions.

Headshot of Toby Bargar against a bright orange background. Intended for webinar speaker promotion on a limited-time landing page.

Toby Bargar
Senior Tax Strategist, Avalara

Toby specializes in communications tax strategy, helping streaming and digital media companies navigate complex compliance obligations across 60,000+ North American jurisdictions. He tracks emerging state and local rules affecting digital services and advises platforms on exposure assessment and engine selection.

Connect with Avalara

877-725-7278