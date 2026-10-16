How CFOs are rethinking compliance infrastructure

DATE

Tuesday, October 27, 2026 TIME

9:00 a.m. PT/noon ET DURATION

15 minutes

Is your compliance engine built in — or bolted on?

Enterprise finance leaders face growing regulatory complexity, fragmented ERP environments, and accelerating global e-invoicing mandates. In 15 minutes, Scott Peterson and Christian Jensen will share how leading CFOs are rebuilding compliance as a core system, not an afterthought.