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LIVE CHAT

How CFOs are rethinking compliance infrastructure

DATE
Tuesday, October 27, 2026

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TIME
9:00 a.m. PT/noon ET

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DURATION
15 minutes

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Is your compliance engine built in — or bolted on?

Enterprise finance leaders face growing regulatory complexity, fragmented ERP environments, and accelerating global e-invoicing mandates. In 15 minutes, Scott Peterson and Christian Jensen will share how leading CFOs are rebuilding compliance as a core system, not an afterthought.

What you’ll hear in 15 minutes:

 

  • Why compliance fails at scale — and why the root cause is architectural, not operational
  • What scattered compliance logic across ERPs, middleware, and spreadsheets really costs
  • How SAP Clean Core principles and a decoupled compliance layer reduce technical debt
  • How an AI-enabled compliance layer supports real-time audit readiness
  • Which three questions every CFO should bring back to their team

 

A focused, 15-minute conversation designed to fit between your meetings — and change how you think about compliance.

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