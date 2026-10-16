How CFOs are rethinking compliance infrastructure

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DATE
Tuesday, October 27, 2026
TIME
9:00 a.m. PT/noon ET
DURATION
15 minutes
Is your compliance engine built in — or bolted on?
Enterprise finance leaders face growing regulatory complexity, fragmented ERP environments, and accelerating global e-invoicing mandates. In 15 minutes, Scott Peterson and Christian Jensen will share how leading CFOs are rebuilding compliance as a core system, not an afterthought.
What you’ll hear in 15 minutes:
A focused, 15-minute conversation designed to fit between your meetings — and change how you think about compliance.
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