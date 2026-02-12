Incorrect HS code classification can lead to costly delays, inaccurate duties, and compliance risk. As tariffs and global trade rules rapidly change, businesses need a more accurate, scalable approach to classification.
How to improve HS code accuracy and reduce cross-border risk
Key strategies to modernize classification and compliance
We’ll cover:
- Why HS code accuracy is critical for duty calculation and compliance
- Where classification errors create delays, penalties, and added costs
- What makes HS code classification complex across countries and products
- How manual and outsourced processes break down at scale
- How to structure classification, validation, and internal controls
- How automation and AI improve speed, accuracy, and consistency
- When to modernize your approach to prepare for ongoing trade changes
Can’t attend live? Register to get the on-demand recording. Live attendees are eligible to earn 1 CPE credit.