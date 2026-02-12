Incorrect HS code classification can lead to costly delays, inaccurate duties, and compliance risk. As tariffs and global trade rules rapidly change, businesses need a more accurate, scalable approach to classification.

How to improve HS code accuracy and reduce cross-border risk

Key strategies to modernize classification and compliance

We’ll cover:

Why HS code accuracy is critical for duty calculation and compliance

Where classification errors create delays, penalties, and added costs

What makes HS code classification complex across countries and products

How manual and outsourced processes break down at scale

How to structure classification, validation, and internal controls

How automation and AI improve speed, accuracy, and consistency

When to modernize your approach to prepare for ongoing trade changes

Can’t attend live? Register to get the on-demand recording. Live attendees are eligible to earn 1 CPE credit.