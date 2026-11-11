Register for the webinar
DATE
Wednesday, November 18, 2026
TIME
10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET
DURATION
30 minutes
Accurate tax determination starts with smart product mapping
When a SKU carries the wrong tax code, every ERP, ecommerce, and billing system that uses that tax code applies the wrong tax on every related transaction. As catalogs grow through new channels, states, and acquisitions, spreadsheet-based mapping can’t keep up.
See how AI-powered Avalara Intelligent Tax Classification brings product classification into one governed workflow, at any scale.
What you’ll learn
Key takeaways for tax, finance, IT, and master data leaders
Join Kevin Hess, Senior Product Manager, Indirect Tax, for a live walkthrough of Avalara Intelligent Tax Classification and see how automated classification protects compliance across large, fast-growing catalogs.
Can’t make it live? Register and we’ll send you the full recording.
Register for the webinar
See how Avalara Intelligent Tax Classification uses AI to map product catalogs to the right tax codes with audit-grade precision.