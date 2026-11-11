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LIVE WEBINAR

Getting tax right starts with product classification: A live look at AI-powered tax code mapping

DATE
Wednesday, November 18, 2026

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TIME
10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET

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DURATION
30 minutes

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Accurate tax determination starts with smart product mapping

When a SKU carries the wrong tax code, every ERP, ecommerce, and billing system that uses that tax code applies the wrong tax on every related transaction. As catalogs grow through new channels, states, and acquisitions, spreadsheet-based mapping can’t keep up.

See how AI-powered Avalara Intelligent Tax Classification brings product classification into one governed workflow, at any scale.

What you’ll learn

 

Key takeaways for tax, finance, IT, and master data leaders

  • How to eliminate manual spreadsheets and establish a time-stamped, defensible audit trail across your ERP landscape
  • Why generic tax codes create severe audit liabilities across states with complex product exemptions
  • How AI models trained on 3B+ items and 60,000+ regulatory sources deliver instant tax code predictions with confidence scores
  • How human-in-the-loop workflows let tax teams bulk-approve high-confidence matches and escalate edge cases

 

Join Kevin Hess, Senior Product Manager, Indirect Tax, for a live walkthrough of Avalara Intelligent Tax Classification and see how automated classification protects compliance across large, fast-growing catalogs.

 

Can’t make it live? Register and we’ll send you the full recording.

Register for the webinar

Smart product tax classification starts here

See how Avalara Intelligent Tax Classification uses AI to map product catalogs to the right tax codes with audit-grade precision.