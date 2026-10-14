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WEBINAR

State of Finance 2026: Modernizing tax operations

DATE
Thursday, October 29, 2026

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TIME
8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET

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DURATION
45 minutes + Q&A

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Join industry experts for an interactive breakdown of the latest finance benchmarks and practical strategies to automate tax compliance.

As business models expand and statutory rules multiply, manual tax calculations and disconnected spreadsheets expose growing companies to substantial audit risk. In this live session, our panel of tax and technology specialists will unpack findings from the 2026 State of Finance report, exploring how automation and AI are transforming daily accounting workflows.

What you will learn:

 

  • Where midmarket companies are investing in tax automation.
  • How to prepare for global e-invoicing and real-time digital reporting requirements.
  • What seamless tax determination embedded directly into your ERP looks like in action.

 

Can’t attend live? Register to get the on-demand recording. Live attendees are eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.

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About the speakers

Professional headshot of Erica Powell, speaker for the Avalara webinar on navigating the future of finance covering resilient compliance, e-invoicing, and AI automation. Suitable for webinar promotional materials and event pages.

Erica Powell
Solution Consultant, Avalara

Erica specializes in helping growing finance and accounting teams modernize their tax operations. She works hands-on with organizations to eliminate manual compliance friction and seamlessly integrate automated tax determination into leading ERP and business systems.
Naveen Agrawal

Naveen Agrawal
Director, Product Management – AI & Innovations, Avalara

Naveen leads the development of Avalara’s next-generation AI and intelligent compliance technologies. He focuses on building AI-powered solutions and cloud-native automation that empower finance leaders to navigate complex regulatory mandates and scale compliance effortlessly.

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