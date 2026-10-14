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DATE
Thursday, October 29, 2026
TIME
8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET
DURATION
45 minutes + Q&A
Join industry experts for an interactive breakdown of the latest finance benchmarks and practical strategies to automate tax compliance.
As business models expand and statutory rules multiply, manual tax calculations and disconnected spreadsheets expose growing companies to substantial audit risk. In this live session, our panel of tax and technology specialists will unpack findings from the 2026 State of Finance report, exploring how automation and AI are transforming daily accounting workflows.
What you will learn:
Can’t attend live? Register to get the on-demand recording. Live attendees are eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.
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Erica Powell
Solution Consultant, Avalara
Erica specializes in helping growing finance and accounting teams modernize their tax operations. She works hands-on with organizations to eliminate manual compliance friction and seamlessly integrate automated tax determination into leading ERP and business systems.
Naveen Agrawal
Director, Product Management – AI & Innovations, Avalara
Naveen leads the development of Avalara’s next-generation AI and intelligent compliance technologies. He focuses on building AI-powered solutions and cloud-native automation that empower finance leaders to navigate complex regulatory mandates and scale compliance effortlessly.