Sales tax 101: The fundamentals every growing business needs to know

Understanding sales tax shouldn’t slow down your growth

Opening physical stores in new states or launching online channels are exciting milestones. But behind growth lies a web of state rules, local rates, and unfamiliar tax requirements.

With thousands of local taxing jurisdictions across the country, shifting rules, and complex terms like economic nexus and destination sourcing, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed or make costly assumptions.

In this practical, 45-minute session, Avalara Tax Director Steven Cabrera breaks down the core mechanics of sales tax in easy-to-understand terms. You’ll get a step-by-step understanding of where obligations start, what determines tax rates, and the best practices for staying compliant from day one.

We’ll cover how to: