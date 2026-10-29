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LIVE WEBINAR

Sales tax 101: The fundamentals every growing business needs to know

DATE
Thursday, November 19, 2026

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TIME
10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET

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DURATION
45 minutes, including live Q&A

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Understanding sales tax shouldn’t slow down your growth

 

Opening physical stores in new states or launching online channels are exciting milestones. But behind growth lies a web of state rules, local rates, and unfamiliar tax requirements.

 

With thousands of local taxing jurisdictions across the country, shifting rules, and complex terms like economic nexus and destination sourcing, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed or make costly assumptions.

 

In this practical, 45-minute session, Avalara Tax Director Steven Cabrera breaks down the core mechanics of sales tax in easy-to-understand terms. You’ll get a step-by-step understanding of where obligations start, what determines tax rates, and the best practices for staying compliant from day one.

 

We’ll cover how to:

 

  • Demystify nexus and multichannel selling: Understand what triggers a sales tax obligation —including economic thresholds, remote staff, direct website sales, and online marketplaces.
  • Understand rates, sourcing, and exemption basics: Learn how location determines applicable tax rates and why keeping valid B2B exemption certificates protects your business during an audit.
  • Streamline filing and automation: Walk through the core steps to register, collect, and file on time, and discover how simple automation eliminates manual errors and saves time.

Meet the speaker

Steven Cabrera

Steven Cabrera
Tax Director, Avalara

Register for the live webinar