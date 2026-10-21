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LIVE WEBINAR: 1099 COMPLIANCE

Surviving the 1099 FIRE-to-IRIS Transition: What Marketplaces Need to Know

DATE
Thursday, October 29, 2026

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TIME
10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET

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DURATION
60 minutes, including live Q&A

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The IRS is retiring FIRE: Is your marketplace platform IRIS-ready?

On November 19, 2026, the IRS retires FIRE for IRIS — moving 1099 reporting to strict XML schemas. For marketplaces managing 1099-K, 1099-MISC, and 1099-NEC payees, unverified TINs and formatting errors risk immediate transmission rejections and payout delays.

What marketplace finance, operations, and tech leaders must know:

Join Avalara experts Gordon Walsh and Nicholas Boetcher to explore:

 

  • The FIRE-to-IRIS Shift: Understand the mandatory cutover from Pub 1220 flat files to IRIS XML schemas and strict intake rules.
  • Multi-Form Compliance (1099-K, MISC & NEC): Managing high-volume seller payouts and shifting reporting thresholds without creating year-end bottlenecks.
  • Upstream Seller Onboarding: Embedding digital W-9 collection into your platform UI to capture audit-ready data at sign-up.
  • Real-Time TIN Matching: Validating seller TINs during onboarding to prevent transmission rejections and IRS B-Notices.
  • Direct IRIS E-Filing & TCC: How partnering for native schema generation bypasses complex in-house Transmitter Control Code (TCC) builds.
  • Q4 Marketplace Roadmap: Actionable milestones your platform team must complete before year-end filing begins.

 

Leave with an operational checklist to modernize seller tax reporting and avoid January filing disruptions.

Who should attend:

  • VPs & Directors of Finance, Corporate Controllers, and Accounting Managers
  • Heads of Marketplace Operations, Trust & Safety, and Platform Compliance
  • Product Managers, Platform Engineers, and Payment Operations Leads
  • Tax Directors & Enterprise Information Reporting Managers

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About the speakers

Gordon Walsh

Sr. Product Solution Consultant, Avalara 1099 & W-9

 

Gordon specializes in 1099 and W-9 compliance, vendor onboarding automation, and IRS electronic reporting. He partners with organizations to navigate complex regulatory changes and implement automated, audit-ready workflows.

 

Nicholas Boetcher

Director, Sales – Marketplaces, Avalara

 

Nicholas leads sales and solution strategy for online marketplaces and platform businesses at Avalara, helping platforms streamline tax compliance, seller onboarding, and payout reporting at scale.

 