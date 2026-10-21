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DATE
Thursday, October 29, 2026
TIME
10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET
DURATION
60 minutes, including live Q&A
On November 19, 2026, the IRS retires FIRE for IRIS — moving 1099 reporting to strict XML schemas. For marketplaces managing 1099-K, 1099-MISC, and 1099-NEC payees, unverified TINs and formatting errors risk immediate transmission rejections and payout delays.
Join Avalara experts Gordon Walsh and Nicholas Boetcher to explore:
Leave with an operational checklist to modernize seller tax reporting and avoid January filing disruptions.
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Gordon Walsh
Sr. Product Solution Consultant, Avalara 1099 & W-9
Gordon specializes in 1099 and W-9 compliance, vendor onboarding automation, and IRS electronic reporting. He partners with organizations to navigate complex regulatory changes and implement automated, audit-ready workflows.
Nicholas Boetcher
Director, Sales – Marketplaces, Avalara
Nicholas leads sales and solution strategy for online marketplaces and platform businesses at Avalara, helping platforms streamline tax compliance, seller onboarding, and payout reporting at scale.