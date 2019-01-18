Tax software for businesses that run on Open Systems
Sales and use tax calculations for Open Systems
Avalara AvaTax automatically calculates sales and use tax for transactions, invoices, and other activity powered by Open Systems. It’s powerful stuff. You’re going to save a lot of time.
Select your Open Systems solution
Features and benefits
Establish a direct link between AvaTax and Open Systems via a prebuilt connection that allows for seamless interaction. You won’t need IT support to get started, in most instances.
Open Systems sends transaction data to AvaTax, and AvaTax sends back the tax total. Customers, salespeople, and others can see the tax owed in real time — in your shopping cart, for example.
AvaTax is updated at regular intervals to reflect changing rates and rules in the 12,000+ U.S. sales and use tax jurisdictions. That means you can stop looking up sales tax rates altogether.
AvaTax takes you from sales tax calculation to filing in one fell swoop. Just pull your transaction data from AvaTax to prepare your returns each filing period. Or let us handle your returns and filing as part of our Avalara Returns service.
24/7 access to your AvaTax transaction history comes in handy for many reasons, especially during an audit. The dashboard is simple to navigate.
With a 60-day money-back guarantee and an accuracy guarantee (subject to our terms and conditions), AvaTax is tax software you’ll appreciate having in your corner.