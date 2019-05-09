Avalara provides a comprehensive Avalara University course designed specifically for Shopify Plus merchants to quickly and efficiently set up AvaTax. The implementation process takes you through every step to ensure AvaTax works seamlessly in your business. Users will typically:

Assign and apply tax schedules to their customers

Set up taxability information for their products

Set up tax exemptions rules

Configure more advanced rules for the solution

Visit the Avalara Help Center to set up AvaTax for Shopify Plus today.