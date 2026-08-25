Managing property tax is not getting any easier. From mounting paperwork to looming deadlines, it's a complex job. And mistakes come with real costs.



Preparing returns, reviewing assessments, managing appeals, processing payments — for many finance teams, it's a manual, reactive cycle filled with risk and paperwork.



But what if you could offload the heavy lifting without losing visibility? Avalara Property Tax Managed Services is a fully managed compliance solution.



From secure data extraction and transformation to signature-ready returns and automated bill payments, Avalara simplifies every step. Our team of specialists uses your data, historical filings, and proven best practices to handle your property tax returns, reviews, and payments from start to finish.



You get access to Avalara Property Tax software so you can monitor everything in real time, with full transparency and custom reporting at your fingertips.



No more juggling spreadsheets or tracking down notices. We help reduce overpayments, decrease risk, and keep your team focused on strategic priorities — not chasing deadlines.



Avalara Property Tax Managed Services gives you the peace of mind that comes with dedicated support, expert guidance, and fewer compliance headaches.



Simplify your compliance and lighten the load with Avalara Property Tax Managed Services.