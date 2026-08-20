Avalara Vendor Exemption Management Demo

At Avalara, we recognize the financial impact that comes with inadvertently being charged taxes when you shouldn't be. That's why we created Avalara Vendor Exemption Management so that you can quickly and efficiently set up and manage vendors and certificates, facilitating proper billing from the first invoice.



Avalara Vendor Exemption Management allows your business to proactively create and supply vendors with valid certificates — electronically and at scale. Avoid over-paying sales tax. Avoid credits and re-bills. And avoid sending exemption certificates at the time of invoice.



What really sets our system apart is just how easy it is to use. The platform allows you to swiftly and seamlessly import a list of vendors or set up vendors individually, keeping your supply chain agile and efficient.



Once a vendor is set up, simply select the vendor you wish to send a certificate to. You can select your preferred delivery method and a fully customizable cover letter. You'll also provide both the exposure zone and reason for exemption. Then the system will automatically populate known information and request any additional information specific to that form.



Congratulations! You have created and delivered a certificate straight to your vendor's inbox!



Your vendor will now have access to Avalara's online portal, CertExpress, where they can see and download the most recent purchase exemption certificate and any other relevant certificates.



And with its centralized storage, Avalara Vendor Exemption Management ensures optimal organization-wide visibility. You can even proactively create and send a new certificate before it expires.



Even if a vendor dropships items directly to your customers, you can easily submit a resale certificate for a new state before the order is placed, ensuring that tax is not charged. The process is that simple.



Discover the difference that heightened efficiency and an enhanced vendor experience can make for you!



To learn more, visit Avalara.com/VEM.