E-invoicing in Malaysia

To send compliant e-invoices in Malaysia, taxpayers must follow this process:
- The issuer issues an invoice via the MyInvois Portal or integrates with MyInvois via API.
- The IRBM validates the e-invoice and assigns a UIN and a QR code.
- The issuer and recipient are both notified of IRBM validation.
- The issuer shares the validated invoice (PDF or human-readable) with the recipient.
The recipient may reject the e-invoice or the issuer may cancel it within 72 hours, provided justifications are met, such as data errors, duplicates, or late submissions.