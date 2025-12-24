E-invoicing in Malaysia

Business-to-government (B2G) e-invoicing is mandatory in Malaysia. Suppliers of government entities must submit invoices electronically via the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (IRBM)’s MyInvois Portal or API in real-time. E-invoices must follow the UBL 2.1 format (XML or JSON) and undergo digital validation via the IRBM system. The IRBM assigns a QR code and a Unique Identification Number (UIN) to the e-invoice.