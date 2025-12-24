GST to SST transition rules

VAT
On the 1 June 2018, the new Malaysian government withdrew the Goods and Services Tax (GST). It was replaced with a sales and services tax (SST) on 1 September 2018.
Below is a summary of the points for taxpayers to consider during the transition period.
