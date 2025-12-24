|
Rate
|
Type
|
Which goods and services
|
10%
|
Standard
|
Taxable and imported taxable luxury and non-essential goods.
|
6%
|
Standard
|
Restaurants, hotels and accommodation; car hire, rental, and repair; domestic flights; insurance; credit cards; legal and accounting; business consulting; electricity; telecoms; pay TV; digital supplies; night clubs, dance halls, cabarets, health and wellness centers, massage parlours, public houses, and beer houses; consultancy services; information technology services; management services; and employment services.
|
5%
|
Reduced
|
Basic foodstuffs; petroleum oils; construction materials; IT, telecommunications and printing hardware and materials; timepieces. Oil and petroleum are subject to quantity-based rates
