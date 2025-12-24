Malaysia SST on e-services

In 2020, SST was extended to cover digital services (e-services) supplied by foreign businesses to consumers in Malaysia. This applies to services and provisions such as software, apps, games, music, e-books, films, platforms, social networks, advertisement services, online training, online newspapers, journals and periodicals, and payment processing services.
Foreign businesses providing digital services in Malaysia must register with the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (RMCD) if the value of services rendered exceeds the threshold of MYR 500,000 over a period of 12 months.
Digital service providers must charge SST on both B2B and B2C transactions.