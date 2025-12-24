Malaysia SST on e-services

Malaysia’s sales and service tax (SST) is an indirect tax imposed on goods and services at the provider level. SST was re-introduced in Malaysia on September 1, 2018, to replace the 6% Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Malaysian SST consists of two components — sales tax and service tax. Sales tax is levied on goods either manufactured in or imported into Malaysia. Service tax is levied on taxable services provided by registered businesses in Malaysia.