E-invoicing in Pakistan

For business-to-business (B2B) transactions, e-invoicing is now mandatory for specified registered taxpayers. As of 2025, this includes both corporate and non-corporate registered persons involved in manufacturing, import, wholesale, distribution, and other notified sectors.

E-invoices must be:

Issued using approved FBR-compliant invoicing software, POS systems, or integrated ERP solutions

Digitally signed and contain a unique FBR invoice number and QR code

Transmitted in real time to the FBR’s e-invoicing system for validation before being shared with the customer

Only e-invoices issued through this system are considered valid for input tax deduction under Pakistan’s sales tax regime.