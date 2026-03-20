Turkish VAT registration

In Turkey, the requirement to register for value added tax (VAT) is not based on a revenue threshold. Instead, VAT registration is generally triggered by engaging in taxable activities within Turkish territory, regardless of turnover.



Resident businesses must register for VAT if they carry out taxable supplies of goods or services within Turkey. There is no minimum turnover threshold under Turkish VAT legislation.

Nonresident businesses are also required to register if they make taxable supplies in Turkey. This includes foreign providers of digital services to Turkish consumers, who must register from the first taxable transaction, even without a local physical presence.

Turkey does not follow the EU OSS/IOSS simplification regimes. VAT obligations depend on the nature and location of the supply, not on the business’s size or turnover.



As a result, VAT registration in Turkey is typically required as soon as taxable activity begins, not after a specific revenue level is reached.