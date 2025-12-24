Vietnam is scheduled to introduce mandatory electronic invoicing from 1 July 2022. This follows an e-invoice delay from 1 November 2020.

The General Department of Taxation (GDT) plans to make all B2B invoicing electronic, and has already prescribed the e-invoice format, with a unique government tax code, with two channels for processing. E-invoicing has been an option in Vietnam since 2011. Businesses using paper invoices currently must purchase them from the GDT will prestamped unique identification numbers.



There are two forms of Vietnamese e-invoices: those without and with verification codes.