Business-to-government (B2G) e-invoicing is mandatory in Denmark. All suppliers issuing invoices to public sector entities must submit structured e‑invoices in the Danish national format OIOUBL (based on UBL 2.0) or Peppol BIS 3.0, in alignment with the EN 16931 European standard.

E-invoices can be transmitted via Denmark’s NemHandel network or Peppol. E-invoices must be archived for at least five years. A digital signature is not mandatory; however, businesses must use e-invoicing systems that can guarantee data authenticity and integrity.