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VAT

Finnish VAT registration

What are the Finnish VAT registration thresholds?

In Finland, the requirement to register for value-added tax (VAT) depends on whether the business is established in Finland and the nature of the taxable activities carried out.

 

For Finnish-established businesses, VAT registration is generally required once annual taxable turnover exceeds EUR 15,000 within a financial year. This is the statutory domestic threshold under the Finnish Value Added Tax Act. Businesses below this threshold are not required to register for VAT unless they choose to register voluntarily or carry out activities that trigger mandatory registration.

 

There is no VAT registration threshold for nonresident businesses. Foreign businesses making taxable supplies in Finland must generally register for VAT from the first taxable supply unless the reverse-charge mechanism fully applies.

 

Finnish businesses making cross-border B2C supplies of goods or services to customers in other EU member states must consider the EU-wide EUR 10,000 OSS threshold for total cross-border EU sales. Once this threshold is exceeded, VAT must be charged in the member state of consumption. The supplier may register locally in each member state or elect to use the EU One-Stop Shop (OSS) scheme.

 

Apart from the domestic EUR 15,000 threshold for Finnish-established entities, there are no general simplification thresholds. VAT registration is typically mandatory once the relevant taxable activity is undertaken, particularly for nonresident or cross-border business models.

Should you register for VAT in Finland?

Foreign businesses may need to register for Finnish VAT if they engage in activities such as: 

 

  • Importing goods into Finland (imports trigger VAT at customs clearance) 
  • Selling goods or services in Finland directly to Finnish customers 
  • Making domestic B2B or B2C supplies within Finland where the reverse charge does not apply 
  • Providing electronically supplied services or digital products to Finnish consumers where OSS is not used or local registration is chosen 
  • Engaging in intra-EU supplies or acquisitions involving Finland 
  • Holding inventory in Finland (for example, in a warehouse or fulfilment centre) 
  • Running ecommerce operations delivering taxable goods into Finland

 

Registration may also be required where a business makes zero-rated intra-EU supplies but also carries out taxable domestic activities.

What information is required for VAT registration in Finland?

To register for VAT in Finland, applicants (resident or nonresident) typically need to provide: 

 

  • A completed VAT registration application submitted to the Finnish Tax Administration (Verohallinto) 
  • Legal entity details: company name, legal form, country of incorporation, registered address, directors or managers 
  • Description of business activities and expected Finnish taxable turnover 
  • Details of taxable supplies to be made in Finland 
  • Power of attorney for a fiscal representative, where required (generally mandatory for many non-EU businesses) 
  • Banking and contact details for VAT correspondence 
  • Supporting documentation demonstrating the nature of Finnish activities (especially for nonresident applicants) 

 

Applications are submitted to the Finnish Tax Administration, typically via its electronic portal (MyTax). VAT registration should generally be completed before taxable supplies begin, as late registration may result in penalties or backdated VAT assessments.

 

Once approved, the Finnish Tax Administration issues a Finnish VAT number. Registration timelines may vary depending on the completeness and complexity of the application.

Finnish VAT number

  • Structure: FI + 8 digits (for example, FI12345678) 
  • The FI prefix is used for EU VAT identification and verification purposes, including validation through the VAT Information Exchange System (VIES).

What happens after registration?

After registering for VAT in Finland, businesses must comply with ongoing VAT obligations, including:

 

  • Filing periodic VAT returns (monthly, quarterly, or annually depending on turnover and reporting status)
  • Charging and collecting Finnish VAT at the applicable rates (standard rate 24%)
  • Issuing VAT-compliant invoices in accordance with Finnish and EU invoicing rules
  • Submitting EC Sales Lists (recapitulative statements) and Intrastat reports where applicable
  • Maintaining VAT records and accounting documentation in line with Finnish legislation
  • Using the One-Stop Shop (OSS) where applicable for EU cross-border B2C supplies
  • Paying VAT due by the statutory deadlines

 

Failure to comply with Finnish VAT requirements may result in penalties, interest charges, and enforcement action by the Finnish Tax Administration, particularly in cases of late registration, incorrect filings, or unpaid VAT liabilities.
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