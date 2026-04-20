Finnish VAT registration

In Finland, the requirement to register for value-added tax (VAT) depends on whether the business is established in Finland and the nature of the taxable activities carried out.

For Finnish-established businesses, VAT registration is generally required once annual taxable turnover exceeds EUR 15,000 within a financial year. This is the statutory domestic threshold under the Finnish Value Added Tax Act. Businesses below this threshold are not required to register for VAT unless they choose to register voluntarily or carry out activities that trigger mandatory registration.

There is no VAT registration threshold for nonresident businesses. Foreign businesses making taxable supplies in Finland must generally register for VAT from the first taxable supply unless the reverse-charge mechanism fully applies.

Finnish businesses making cross-border B2C supplies of goods or services to customers in other EU member states must consider the EU-wide EUR 10,000 OSS threshold for total cross-border EU sales. Once this threshold is exceeded, VAT must be charged in the member state of consumption. The supplier may register locally in each member state or elect to use the EU One-Stop Shop (OSS) scheme.

Apart from the domestic EUR 15,000 threshold for Finnish-established entities, there are no general simplification thresholds. VAT registration is typically mandatory once the relevant taxable activity is undertaken, particularly for nonresident or cross-border business models.