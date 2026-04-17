Finnish VAT returns

Input VAT may generally be reclaimed on goods and services used for taxable business activities, including:
- Goods purchased for resale
- Capital assets and business equipment
- Professional services, utilities, and overhead costs
- Import VAT on goods used in taxable supplies
- Pro rata deductions for mixed-use expenses where permitted
Input VAT is not deductible on private or non-business expenses. Specific restrictions may apply to certain expenses, such as passenger vehicles, entertainment costs, and expenses not directly linked to taxable activities.