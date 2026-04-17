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VAT

VAT

Finnish VAT returns

Once registered for value-added tax (VAT) in Finland, businesses must declare all taxable transactions and remit any VAT due to the Finnish Tax Administration (Verohallinto).

How often are Finnish VAT returns required?

Finnish VAT returns are generally filed on a monthly basis, but smaller businesses may qualify for less frequent reporting.
 
  • Monthly filing is the standard requirement for most VAT-registered businesses.
  • Quarterly filing may be available for smaller businesses with lower annual turnover.
  • Annual filing may apply to very small businesses whose turnover falls below certain thresholds.

 

The Finnish Tax Administration assigns the filing frequency at the time of VAT registration based on turnover and may revise it if the business’s activity changes.

Finnish VAT returns deadline

VAT returns must generally be submitted by the 12th day of the second month following the reporting period.

 

Payments of any VAT due must also be made by this same deadline.

 

Finland uses standardised VAT return forms submitted electronically through the Finnish Tax Administration’s online service (MyTax).

Finnish VAT ledgers

VAT-registered businesses in Finland must maintain comprehensive VAT records, including:

 

  • Sales and purchase invoices
  • EC Sales Lists (recapitulative statements), where applicable
  • Import and export documentation
  • Accounting records and journals supporting VAT calculations
  • Intrastat reports, where thresholds are exceeded

 

Records must generally be retained for at least six years and must be made available for inspection by the Finnish Tax Administration upon request.

Finnish VAT payments deadline

VAT payments are due on the same date as the VAT return filing deadline (generally the 12th day of the second month following the reporting period).

 

Late payments may result in interest charges, administrative penalties, and additional sanctions under Finnish VAT law.

What Finnish VAT can be deducted?

Input VAT may generally be reclaimed on goods and services used for taxable business activities, including:

 

  • Goods purchased for resale
  • Capital assets and business equipment
  • Professional services, utilities, and overhead costs
  • Import VAT on goods used in taxable supplies
  • Pro rata deductions for mixed-use expenses where permitted

 

Input VAT is not deductible on private or non-business expenses. Specific restrictions may apply to certain expenses, such as passenger vehicles, entertainment costs, and expenses not directly linked to taxable activities.

Where are Finnish VAT returns filed?

All Finnish VAT returns must be submitted electronically through the Finnish Tax Administration’s MyTax portal using the taxpayer’s secure credentials.

 

VAT payments are typically made via bank transfer to the Finnish Tax Administration’s designated account.

Finnish VAT penalties

Penalties may apply for VAT noncompliance, including:

 

  • Late filing penalties for overdue VAT returns
  • Interest on late VAT payments
  • Penalties for incorrect, incomplete, or misleading VAT returns
  • Additional sanctions in cases of repeated noncompliance or tax evasion

 

The Finnish Tax Administration publishes guidance on applicable penalty rates and enforcement procedures, which may change over time.

How are Finnish VAT credits recovered?

If input VAT exceeds output VAT for a given reporting period, the resulting VAT credit may be:

 

  • Carried forward to offset future VAT liabilities, or
  • Refunded by the Finnish Tax Administration, subject to statutory conditions and review.

 

Refunds are typically processed after the Finnish Tax Administration reviews the VAT return and supporting documentation. Processing times may vary depending on the taxpayer’s compliance history and the size of the refund claim.
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