Finnish VAT returns are generally filed on a monthly basis, but smaller businesses may qualify for less frequent reporting.

Monthly filing is the standard requirement for most VAT-registered businesses.

is the standard requirement for most VAT-registered businesses. Quarterly filing may be available for smaller businesses with lower annual turnover.

may be available for smaller businesses with lower annual turnover. Annual filing may apply to very small businesses whose turnover falls below certain thresholds.

The Finnish Tax Administration assigns the filing frequency at the time of VAT registration based on turnover and may revise it if the business’s activity changes.