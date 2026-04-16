E-invoicing in Finland

Finland operates mandatory e-invoicing for public sector transactions.

Suppliers issuing invoices to Finnish public authorities must comply with national e-invoicing requirements, which are aligned with the EU e-invoicing Directive (2014/55/EU).

E-invoices submitted to public sector entities must comply with the European standard (EN 16931).

Invoices are typically transmitted via the Peppol network or other approved electronic invoicing service providers used by Finnish public authorities.

Public sector entities are required to receive and process structured electronic invoices.

Paper invoices are generally not accepted for public procurement transactions covered by the directive.