E-invoicing in Finland

Finland operates mandatory e-invoicing for public sector transactions.
Suppliers issuing invoices to Finnish public authorities must comply with national e-invoicing requirements, which are aligned with the EU e-invoicing Directive (2014/55/EU).
- E-invoices submitted to public sector entities must comply with the European standard (EN 16931).
- Invoices are typically transmitted via the Peppol network or other approved electronic invoicing service providers used by Finnish public authorities.
- Public sector entities are required to receive and process structured electronic invoices.
Paper invoices are generally not accepted for public procurement transactions covered by the directive.