Get started
VAT

VAT

E-invoicing in Finland

B2G transactions

Finland operates mandatory e-invoicing for public sector transactions.

 

Suppliers issuing invoices to Finnish public authorities must comply with national e-invoicing requirements, which are aligned with the EU e-invoicing Directive (2014/55/EU).

 

  • E-invoices submitted to public sector entities must comply with the European standard (EN 16931).
  • Invoices are typically transmitted via the Peppol network or other approved electronic invoicing service providers used by Finnish public authorities.
  • Public sector entities are required to receive and process structured electronic invoices.

 

Paper invoices are generally not accepted for public procurement transactions covered by the directive.

B2B transactions

Finland does not currently operate a real-time invoice clearance system.

 

  • B2B invoices must comply with Finnish VAT invoicing rules and the EU VAT Directive.
  • Invoices may be issued in paper or electronic format, provided authenticity of origin, integrity of content, and readability are ensured.
  • E-invoicing is widely used in practice and many Finnish businesses exchange e-invoices through service providers or the Peppol network.

 

There is no mandatory real-time transmission of invoice data to the Finnish Tax Administration at the time of issuance.

B2C transactions

Invoices issued to private individuals are subject to standard Finnish VAT invoicing requirements.

 

  • Simplified invoices may be issued for lower-value transactions in accordance with Finnish VAT rules.
  • There is no real-time reporting obligation for B2C invoices.
  • Retail transactions are typically documented through accounting systems and fiscal receipt systems where applicable.

 

Relevant invoice data must be retained in accounting records for tax compliance purposes.

Live/real-time reporting

Finland does not operate a continuous transaction control (CTC) or real-time invoice clearance model.

 

  • Invoice data is not transmitted automatically to the Finnish Tax Administration (Verohallinto) at the time of issuance.
  • VAT compliance is monitored primarily through periodic VAT returns, EC Sales Lists, Intrastat declarations, and tax audits.
  • Businesses must maintain electronic accounting records and provide them to the tax authority upon request.

 

Finland continues to modernise its digital tax infrastructure and supports widespread electronic invoicing through interoperable networks such as Peppol.

Noncompliance penalties

Failure to comply with VAT invoicing or record-keeping obligations may result in:

 

  • Monetary penalties
  • Interest on unpaid VAT
  • Administrative fines for incorrect or missing invoices
  • Increased audit activity by the Finnish Tax Administration

 

While Finland does not operate a strict real-time reporting regime, accurate invoicing and proper VAT reporting remain essential to avoid penalties and ensure compliance.
Read more about e-invoicing
Get help solving your VAT challenges
Contact us
phone_number
Other pages
Other resources
More resources

Ready to see what Avalara can do?

Schedule a demo to see our solution.
Request a demo