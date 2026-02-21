E-invoicing in Norway

Business-to-government (B2G) e-invoicing is mandatory in Norway.

Under Norwegian public procurement and accounting regulations, all suppliers to central government entities must issue structured electronic invoices that comply with the European standard EN 16931. This requirement has been in place since 2019 and applies to invoices issued to state bodies and many public sector entities.

Norway uses the Peppol network as its national e-invoicing infrastructure. Suppliers must issue invoices in Peppol BIS Billing format and transmit them electronically via an approved Peppol access point. Paper invoices or unstructured PDFs are not accepted for B2G transactions.

The regime is administered by the Norwegian Agency for Public and Financial Management (DFØ) in cooperation with the Norwegian Tax Administration (Skatteetaten).