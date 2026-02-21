Get started
E-invoicing in Norway

B2G transactions

Business-to-government (B2G) e-invoicing is mandatory in Norway.

 

Under Norwegian public procurement and accounting regulations, all suppliers to central government entities must issue structured electronic invoices that comply with the European standard EN 16931. This requirement has been in place since 2019 and applies to invoices issued to state bodies and many public sector entities.

 

Norway uses the Peppol network as its national e-invoicing infrastructure. Suppliers must issue invoices in Peppol BIS Billing format and transmit them electronically via an approved Peppol access point. Paper invoices or unstructured PDFs are not accepted for B2G transactions.

 

The regime is administered by the Norwegian Agency for Public and Financial Management (DFØ) in cooperation with the Norwegian Tax Administration (Skatteetaten). 

B2B transactions

For business-to-business (B2B) transactions, Norway does not currently operate a nationwide mandatory e-invoicing requirement for all private-sector supplies.

 

  • Businesses may issue electronic invoices voluntarily by agreement with their customers.
  • Structured e-invoices using Peppol BIS or other EHF-compliant formats are widely used, but paper and PDF invoices remain legally acceptable for VAT purposes.
  • There is currently no obligation to issue structured e-invoices for domestic B2B transactions.

 

However, Norway has announced plans to introduce enhanced digital reporting requirements aligned with broader Nordic and EU developments. These reforms are expected to increase reliance on structured invoice data over time, although no fixed mandatory B2B e-invoicing start date has been legislated as of now. 

B2C transactions

Norway does not require structured e-invoicing for business-to-consumer (B2C) transactions. 

 

  • Businesses may issue paper receipts, PDFs, or electronic receipts.
  • Certain sectors (e.g. retail, hospitality) are subject to cash register and transaction reporting rules, but these do not constitute a full e-invoicing mandate.
  • There is no requirement to issue EN 16931-compliant invoices to consumers. 

Live/real-time reporting in Norway

Norway does not currently operate a real-time invoice clearance or fiscalisation system.

 

VAT reporting is periodic, based on submitted VAT returns and accounting records rather than transaction-by-transaction invoice validation. However: 

 

  • The Norwegian Tax Administration has expanded digital bookkeeping and reporting requirements, including SAF-T (Standard Audit File for Tax).
  • Authorities have indicated a longer-term direction towards greater transaction-level visibility, potentially leveraging e-invoicing data in the future.

 

At present, invoice data is not transmitted to the tax authority in real time at issuance. 

Noncompliance penalties in Norway

Penalties related to e-invoicing in Norway are currently limited to B2G obligations and general VAT invoicing requirements. 

 

Failure to comply may result in: 

 

  • Rejection of invoices by public sector customers 
  • Delayed or refused payment 
  • Administrative penalties for noncompliant VAT documentation
  • Increased audit risk under general VAT enforcement rules 

 

If Norway introduces future mandatory B2B e-invoicing or real-time reporting, specific penalties and enforcement measures would be defined in subsequent legislation and guidance issued by the Norwegian authorities. 
