Norwegian VAT registration

What are the Norwegian VAT registration thresholds?

In Norway, the requirement to register for value added tax (VAT) — known locally as Merverdiavgift (MVA) — depends on the level of taxable turnover and the nature of the taxable activities carried out in Norway.

 

For Norwegian-established businesses supplying goods or services domestically, VAT registration is required once taxable turnover exceeds NOK 50,000 in a 12-month period. This is the standard domestic VAT registration threshold under Norwegian VAT law.

 

There is no separate turnover threshold for nonresident businesses making taxable supplies in Norway. Where a foreign business makes taxable supplies in Norway and is not established there, VAT registration is generally required from the first taxable supply.

 

For cross-border supplies of electronic services to Norwegian consumers, foreign suppliers may be required to register under Norway’s VAT on E-commerce (VOEC) regime rather than standard VAT registration, depending on the nature of the supply.

 

Apart from the domestic threshold for Norwegian-established businesses, there are no general simplification thresholds. Registration is typically mandatory once the relevant taxable activity is undertaken, regardless of turnover for nonresident or specific cross-border business models.

Should you register for VAT in Norway?

Foreign businesses may need to register for Norwegian VAT if they engage in activities such as:

 

  • Importing goods into Norway for sale (imports generally trigger VAT at customs clearance).

  • Selling goods or services in Norway directly to Norwegian customers.

  • Supplying electronic services or digital products to Norwegian consumers (either via standard VAT registration or the VOEC scheme).

  • Engaging in cross-border B2B or B2C supplies where Norwegian VAT applies.

  • Holding inventory in Norway for sale or distribution (e.g., in a warehouse or fulfilment centre).

  • Operating ecommerce models that deliver taxable goods or digital services into Norway.

 

Registration may also be required where a business makes zero-rated or exempt supplies and also carries out standard-rated taxable activities.

What information is required for VAT registration in Norway?

To register for VAT in Norway, applicants (resident or nonresident) typically need to provide:

 

  • A completed VAT registration application submitted to the Norwegian Tax Administration (Skatteetaten).

  • Legal entity details: company name, legal form, country of incorporation, registered address, and ownership details.

  • Description of business activities and expected taxable turnover in Norway.

  • Norwegian organisation number (issued as part of registration).
  • Contact details for the person responsible for Norwegian VAT compliance.
  • Power of attorney for a Norwegian tax agent or representative, where one is appointed.
  • For some nonresident businesses, appointment of a VAT representative may be required under Norwegian law.

 

Applications are submitted via Skatteetaten’s electronic registration systems, often with the assistance of a local tax agent. VAT registration should generally be completed before taxable supplies are made, as late registration may result in penalties and interest.

Norwegian VAT number

  • Structure: Norwegian VAT numbers are based on the business’s organisation number with the suffix “MVA” (e.g., NO123456789MVA).

  • The “NO” prefix is used for VAT identification and international verification purposes.

What happens after registration?

After registering for VAT in Norway, businesses must comply with ongoing VAT obligations, including:

 

  • Filing periodic VAT returns (typically bi-monthly, unless monthly reporting applies).

  • Charging and collecting VAT on taxable supplies at the applicable Norwegian VAT rates.

  • Issuing VAT-compliant invoices that meet Norwegian invoicing requirements.

  • Maintaining VAT records and accounting documentation in accordance with Norwegian law.
  • Using the VOEC scheme, where applicable, for qualifying cross-border ecommerce supplies.
  • Paying VAT due and settling returns by the statutory deadlines set by Skatteetaten.

 

Failure to comply with Norwegian VAT requirements may result in penalties, interest charges, and enforcement action by the Norwegian Tax Administration.
