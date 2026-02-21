Norwegian VAT registration

In Norway, the requirement to register for value added tax (VAT) — known locally as Merverdiavgift (MVA) — depends on the level of taxable turnover and the nature of the taxable activities carried out in Norway.

For Norwegian-established businesses supplying goods or services domestically, VAT registration is required once taxable turnover exceeds NOK 50,000 in a 12-month period. This is the standard domestic VAT registration threshold under Norwegian VAT law.

There is no separate turnover threshold for nonresident businesses making taxable supplies in Norway. Where a foreign business makes taxable supplies in Norway and is not established there, VAT registration is generally required from the first taxable supply.

For cross-border supplies of electronic services to Norwegian consumers, foreign suppliers may be required to register under Norway’s VAT on E-commerce (VOEC) regime rather than standard VAT registration, depending on the nature of the supply.

Apart from the domestic threshold for Norwegian-established businesses, there are no general simplification thresholds. Registration is typically mandatory once the relevant taxable activity is undertaken, regardless of turnover for nonresident or specific cross-border business models.