Norwegian SAF-T is standard file format for exporting various types of accounting transactional data using the XML format.

The first version of the SAF-T Financial is limited to the general ledger level including customer and supplier transactions. Necessary master data is also included. Future versions of the SAF-T Financial will include source documents such as detailed invoice data and movements of goods and asset transactions. Furthermore, other data elements will be added to support SAF-T Financial as a format for migration of data between different accounting software.

The SAF-T Cash Register containing journal data from electronic cash register systems was finalized in 2016.

The primary purpose of the SAF-T Financial data format is to: