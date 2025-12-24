There is an annual VAT registration threshold of NOK 50,000, based on current turnover. It is not compulsory to register if your annual sales turnover is below this amount.

Many companies below this level, however, elect for a voluntary VAT registration. This enables them to claim back any Norwegian VAT incurred during the supply of the goods or services. For example, VAT on the import of goods, or local sub-contractor invoices.

Companies may also voluntarily register are if they make only exempt supplies.