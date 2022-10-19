Avalara Certifies Hermes NexTec for Sales Tax Compliance Automation Solutions

Bainbridge Island, WA - Nov. 3, 2015 - Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software delivering compliance solutions related to sales tax, VAT and other transactional taxes, today announced Hermes NexTec, a leading full-service e-commerce, multichannel fulfillment, performance marketing, B2C and B2C market entry, and market development solution provider for the fashion and lifestyle industries, has joined Avalara’s community of certified solution partners. Avalara’s solution partners are software publishers that integrate Avalara’s software as a service (SaaS) offering for sales tax management directly into their own applications.

As a result of this partnership, Hermes NexTec customers now have access to AvaTax™, Avalara’s cloud-based solution that automatically calculates the final sales tax amount on every invoice. It eliminates the tedious work and complexity of calculating taxes across multiple jurisdictions and helps businesses focus on their core offerings.

“We help fashion and lifestyle brands and retailers grow their businesses internationally,” said Uwe Bald, CEO of Hermes NexTec LLC. “By integrating the Avalara module, our customers can manage the increasingly complicated tax regulations and stay current on any changes.”

Pascal Van Dooren, Chief Revenue Officer at Avalara, said, “This partnership allows Avalara to provide its comprehensive solutions to Hermes NexTec customers in a fast, easy and cost-effective way. In today’s electronic world it just doesn’t make sense to manage sales tax manually. We’re pleased to welcome Hermes NexTec into our community.”

Avalara pioneered a web-based compliance platform for sales tax automation more than a decade ago and now provides an end-to-end suite of transactional tax compliance services for businesses of all sizes. Today, its SaaS solution integrates into numerous ERP systems, accounting packages, e-commerce shopping carts, Point of Sale systems and mobile payment platforms.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales and excise tax, VAT and other transactional tax requirements by delivering comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate and easy to use. Avalara’s end-to-end suite of solutions is designed to effectively manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local and other taxing authorities in the United States and internationally.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. The company processes millions of tax transactions for customers and free users every day, files hundreds of thousands of transactional tax returns per year, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara employs more than 1000 people at its headquarters on Bainbridge Island, WA and in offices across the U.S. and in London, England and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com

About Hermes NexTec

Hermes NexTec LLC is a market leader in driving cross-border, global e-commerce for fashion and lifestyle brands with a network of local offices throughout the world. Hermes NexTec offers services and support along the entire e-commerce value chain for customers from front-end solutions, such as shop management and omni-channel marketing, to back-end solutions, including distribution, warehousing and customer service. Hermes NexTec LLC is headquartered in Chicago and is part of the Hermes Group, which is based in Hamburg, Germany. To learn more, please visit www.hermesworld.com.