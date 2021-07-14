Avalara is First to Serve Tax Compliance Needs for ALL QuickBooks Merchants

Avalara TrustFile now available for QB Online and QB Desktop merchants - dramatically reduces time required for small businesses to report and remit sales tax

San Jose, CA – October 24, 2016 – Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced TrustFile for QuickBooks, a cloud-based system that allows small businesses running QB Online and QB Desktop to import their sales tax data, then automatically prepare and file sales tax returns.

The announcement was made during Intuit’s QuickBooks Connect event in San Jose, which attracts thousands of entrepreneurs and small businesses. Avalara’s latest innovation enables QuickBooks Online and Desktop users to leverage its cloud-based platform for tax compliance.

QuickBooks customers can sign up for TrustFile in just a few minutes and have the ability to:

Import unlimited transactions from either QB Online or QB Desktop.

Review sales tax filing deadlines and summary information in a dashboard view, and review and file returns in just minutes.

Access state sales tax reports by jurisdiction that are always up to date.

Automatically prepare sales tax returns to file in all 50 states.

File with confidence, every single time, from Avalara’s dashboard, without having to navigate each state’s Department of Revenue submission sites.

“Before Avalara TrustFile, sales tax preparation and filing was time-consuming and downright frustrating,” said Erick Rodriguez, owner at Supafly Skate Company, an Amazon FBA seller. “After signing up for TrustFile, it’s all done with the click of a button.”

Avalara’s pricing is designed to meet the needs of QuickBooks customers, wherever they are and whatever their transaction volumes are.

“Avalara is the first tax automation provider to serve ALL QuickBooks merchants with a simple, affordable solution,” said Marshal Kushniruk, executive vice president of product at Avalara. “We believe that customers should be focused on running and growing their business, not on researching sales tax rules. That’s why we’re excited to offer TrustFile to emerging businesses for meeting their monthly sales tax filing and remittance deadlines. And as a company’s sales tax compliance situation becomes more complex, especially by selling into multiple states, it will benefit even more from TrustFile’s simple cloud-based service.”

