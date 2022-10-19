Avalara Announces CRUSH 2017: Home of the Tax Automation Revolution

Seattle, Wa. AND Austin, TX – February 28, 2017 – Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, announced the return of CRUSH, its second annual tax compliance automation conference and industry gathering, to take place May 2-3, 2017 in Austin, Texas. Bringing together leaders in finance and technology who are enabling the strategic evolution of accounting, CRUSH offers attendees opportunities to learn, educate and network with hundreds of peers and experts. For more information or to register for CRUSH, please visit www.CRUSHaustin.com.

“The way our customers do business is changing rapidly – whether by realizing the promise of global commerce or evolving to a technology-enabled business model – and our technology is built to change with them,” said Avalara CEO Scott McFarlane. “Feedback from last year’s event tells us that learning, in-person, from experts and peers is invaluable, as we go through these changes together. We are looking forward to hosting the Avalara community in Austin.”

Event Highlights:

Keynote – Scott McFarlane, CEO of Avalara, presents at 8:30 A.M. CT, May 2.

Panel of Avalara CFO Customers, moderated by Gene Marks, CPA and small business owner, at 9:15 A.M. CT, May 2.

Demo Showcase - Open throughout the conference, the Demo Showcase is an open environment where attendees can browse solutions offered by Avalara and sponsoring partners.

Learning Lab – The lab is an opportunity for customers to schedule one-on-one time with Avalara product experts.

CPE credit - Options for more than 70 hours of CPE credit will be offered in sessions structured to be interactive, highly concentrated and comprehensive, to provide participants with maximum value at an affordable price.

In-depth sessions- More than 70 sessions will be presented by industry experts, Avalara customers and partners on a wide range of topics, from the implications of Brexit and e-compliance to best practices for sales tax, excise tax, global VAT trends and more.

Event Sponsors

Concur, Kelly S Matthews, Sage Software, and SmartERP are gold sponsors.

Ducharme MacMillen & Associates, and Intacct are silver sponsors.

Exact, Hybris, and SD Mayer & Associates are bronze sponsors.

Accounting Today and CPA Trendlines are media sponsors.

For more information or to register for CRUSH 2017, please visit crushaustin.com

