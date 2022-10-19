Excise Tax 101: Need-to-Know Basics for Energy Traders

Unfortunately, energy traders often ignore indirect taxes when making decisions on the trading floor—and it’s easy to understand why. There’s already enough price risk to worry about without having to factor in state and federal excise taxes and fees. They all even out in the end, right? No, not really. Indirect taxation of energy commodities can get highly complex, and failing to account for liabilities at the outset of a trade can result in some significant unintended consequences. Energy trading companies often believe that their trades are not subject to excise tax. This may be true for many trades, but most traders will have a subset of trades that do require tax withholding. And if tax is ignored or calculated incorrectly on even a few trades, tax penalties can be severe. At a minimum, energy trading companies should understand the fundamentals of what’s at stake.

Energy Trades and Profitability

In the U.S., many fuel trading transactions are exempt from excise taxes. But any number of variables could come into play, transforming an assumed-to-be-exempt trade into a multi-million-dollar tax liability. (We’ve seen it happen here at Avalara.) To recap: There’s always the potential for an array of taxes and fees, such as: Indirect taxes including federal, state, and local excise tax, sales and use tax, VAT tax, and federal oil spill liability tax. Regulatory fees, such as environmental fees and state oil transfer fees. Processing fees ranging from inspection and container fees to demurrage, lightering, detention, and per diem fees. How each of these variables might be applied to an energy trade will vary greatly based on a number of factors such as licenses and exemptions, origins and destinations, and methods of transport. Often, unanticipated taxes and fees can be traced back to the determination process being used. Specifically, the systems most energy trading companies rely on are simply not capable of accurately predicting, calculating, or applying these indirect fees.

The Tax Limitations of ETRM Systems