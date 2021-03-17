The small business challenges of achieving accurate, timely excise tax returns

Every fuel distributor and petroleum marketer knows how difficult it can be to file accurate, timely excise tax returns. From state websites and web portals to manual entries and multiple spreadsheets, there's a lot to manage — and calculations can be complex. Whether you’re new to the industry or have been filing returns for years, you’ve no doubt experienced just how tricky it can be to keep your audit risks low. Even one small oversight can lead to costly penalties and interest. It all makes for a rather complicated situation. On the one hand, you can’t afford to incur more risk. But you likely have other business priorities to attend to, and you and your team can’t spend all of your time managing excise tax returns and maintaining tax compliance. Still, there are ways to stay ahead. The key is to identify and address some of the most common challenges faced by small businesses within the fuel industry.

What happens when you fail to file correctly?

As you look for ways to fine-tune your returns process, it's important to consider the risks that need to be addressed. Each time a return is filed incorrectly, it raises a red flag and increases your chance of an audit. And if you file incorrectly multiple times, some states will nullify your license and force you to reapply. What's more, there are even instances when not filing can trigger unintended consequences. For example, let's say you handle a few jobs that require you to file excise tax returns in a neighboring state. Then months go by without any additional business in that state. If you don't have any activity during that time, there's a chance the state will cancel your license and force you to reapply when you decide to start delivering fuel there again. To prevent this from happening, you'll need to be proactive about identifying when and how to file a zero-dollar return. As rules and rates continue to change, and as your business continues to expand, it’s imperative to stay ahead of these and other nuances. The first step is to understand the most common pitfalls so you know what not to do.

Common pitfalls to avoid when filing excise tax returns